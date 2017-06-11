Woman Arrested in String of Thefts in Sissonville Area - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Arrested in String of Thefts in Sissonville Area

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area.

Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. 

She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest.

After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, she attempted to flee from an officer. 

She fled on foot, and was apprehended again.  She was then charged with escape, another felony. 

She is in South Central Regional Jail on $25,000.

