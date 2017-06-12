3 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in gunfire in Afghanistan
Posted:
Updated:
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
A statement on Monday identified the soldiers as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.
The statement says the soldiers died June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds. The shooting is under investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Sunday, June 11 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:48:06 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...
Sunday, June 11 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:25:39 GMT
NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...
NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...
Sunday, June 11 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:12:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:20:31 GMT
MGN Online
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:09:05 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...
Sunday, June 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:01:20 GMT
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...
Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:20:31 GMT
MGN Online
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:33:38 GMT
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
Sunday, June 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:01:20 GMT
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...
Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:09:05 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...
Sunday, June 11 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:20:03 GMT
Mason City Police
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...
Sunday, June 11 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:48:06 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...
Sunday, June 11 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:07:53 GMT
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...
Sunday, June 11 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:25:39 GMT
NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...
NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138