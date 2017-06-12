Taco Bell to offer free tacos Tuesday

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman's house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman's fianc...

One Killed in Crash with Semi in Cabell County, Name Released MGN Online CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Injured in Fatal UTV Crash OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...

Officials confirm potentially lethal opioid cocktail 'Grey Death' in Virginia RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it's been dubbed "grey death." It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, "it's heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil." Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Chef Boyardee, other spaghetti and meatball products recalled WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...

Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case Mason City Police MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...

Tyson recalls more than 2 million pounds of breaded chicken products WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...

Woman Arrested in String of Thefts in Sissonville Area SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...