Update: Second Person Dies in Fatal Logan County Crash

UPDATE: 7/3/2017

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Police confirm that 73-year-old Dorothy Adkins has died after a fatal crash in Logan County.

The fatal crash occurred on June 12th on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road.

Her husband, 78-year-old Lucian Adkins, was also killed in the crash.

UPDATE: 6/14/2017

Dorothy Adkins, 73, is listed in the trauma ICU at St. Mary's Hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE: 6/13/2017

The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

According to the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment and Chapmanville firefighters, Lucian Adkins, 78, died in a two-vehicle accident yesterday.

His wife, Dorothy Adkins, 73, was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m.

It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved.

According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.