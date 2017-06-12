Fayette County Woman Face Multiple Drug Charges after Traffic Stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Mount Hope, West Virginia woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop yesterday afternoon.

Lisa McCune, 49, of Mount Hope was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, No Registration, Defective Equipment and Driving on a Suspended License.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, at around 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 11th, 2017, Deputy E.A. Shrewsbury of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the Pax area when he observed a vehicle moving erratically. When the deputy ran a registration check on the vehicle's license plate, Deputy Shrewsbury found that the plates had been issued for a different vehicle.

When Deputy Shrewsbury attempted to stop the vehicle, McCune continued to drive for a considerable distance before stopping. Deputy Shrewsbury found that McCune's driver's license was suspended because of multiple unpaid citations, the vehicle was not properly registered, and McCune had no insurance on this vehicle. While speaking with McCune, Deputy Shrewsbury noted that she appeared to be under influence of a substance. This was then corroborated through field sobriety tests.

Deputy Shrewsbury then called for the assistance of a K-9 Unit. Deputy S.K. Neal responded and his K-9 alerted on the vehicle. The Deputies recovered:

A small quantity of marijuana

Oxycodone pills

Approximately $700.00 in cash,

A revolver concealed under the driver's seat

2 ledgers detailing drug transactions engaged in by McCune

According to the criminal complaint, McCune admitted to purchasing various narcotic prescription pills and then re-selling these pills for a profit and stated that this was how she made her living.

She was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $30,000.00 bond. This incident remains under investigation by Deputies E.A. Shrewsbury and S.K. Neal of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.