Suspect Arrested for Overnight Burglary in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - An Eleanor man is facing charges after an attempted burglary resulted in a shooting. 

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Evans-Sayre, 25, is being charged with burglary and destruction of property.

At approximately 4 a.m. on  Sunday, June 4th, 2017, Evans-Sayre broke into a home near Fir Street in Eleanor by throwing a brick through a window and kicking down a storm door.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call after the homeowner alerted dispatchers of the break-in.

The homeowner also told dispatchers that shots had been fired. The homeowner had fallen accidentally and shot himself after falling on his gun.

Evans-Sayre fled the scene after the homeowner fired shots at him, but was detained by police in the nearby vicinity. 

After being detained, he admitted to breaking into the home. 

He is currently being held at Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. 


 

