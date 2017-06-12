Police: Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death

Posted: Updated:

HOBART, Ind. (AP) – Police say a 9-year-old northwestern Indiana girl was shot to death when her father’s firearm accidentally discharged.

Olivia Hummel died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head at their home in Hobart.

Police spokesman Lt. James Gonzales says the girl’s brothers told officers that their father’s gun discharged as he showed it to them.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains jailed Monday at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the father is facing charges of child neglect and possibly reckless homicide. Hobart police and Lake County prosecutors are expected to announce charges Monday.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Deputies Investigate Break-In at Cedar Grove School

    Deputies Investigate Break-In at Cedar Grove School

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:40:59 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a Cedar Grove school. Deputies tell 13 News that the football concession stand and  storage building at Cedar Grove Community School were broken into last night. It's unknown if anything was taken from the sites.  No suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a Cedar Grove school. Deputies tell 13 News that the football concession stand and  storage building at Cedar Grove Community School were broken into last night. It's unknown if anything was taken from the sites.  No suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with ...

  • Police: Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death

    Police: Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death

    Monday, June 12 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:15:18 GMT

    Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot to death when her father’s firearm accidentally discharged. 

    Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot to death when her father’s firearm accidentally discharged. 

  • Suspect Arrested for Overnight Burglary in Putnam County

    Suspect Arrested for Overnight Burglary in Putnam County

    Monday, June 12 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:05:21 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - An Eleanor man is facing charges after an attempted burglary resulted in a shooting.  According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Evans-Sayre, 25, is being charged with burglary and destruction of property. At approximately 4 a.m. on  Sunday, June 4th, 2017, Evans-Sayre broke into a home near Fir Street in Eleanor by throwing a brick through a window and kicking down a storm door. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a bur...
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - An Eleanor man is facing charges after an attempted burglary resulted in a shooting.  According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Evans-Sayre, 25, is being charged with burglary and destruction of property. At approximately 4 a.m. on  Sunday, June 4th, 2017, Evans-Sayre broke into a home near Fir Street in Eleanor by throwing a brick through a window and kicking down a storm door. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a bur...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:09:42 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...

  • Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

  • Newborn found in car outside hospital

    Newborn found in car outside hospital

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:29:46 GMT

    A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

    A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.