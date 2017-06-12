Elkview Crossings Mall Kroger Announces Store Remodel, Preps to Reopen

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.
The remodel is expected to create an additional 15 jobs, increasing the total employment for the store to 110 associates.
The remodel is expected to create an additional 15 jobs, increasing the total employment for the store to 110 associates.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell.
The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
A Jackson County man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile family member for over a year and a half.
A Jackson County man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile family member for over a year and a half.