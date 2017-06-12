Elkview Crossings Mall Kroger Announces Store Remodel, Preps to Reopen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - John Lambert, Ohio Regional Manager for Kroger, tells 13 News that Kroger is remodeling its Elkview Crossings Mall location for its reopening.

According to a release, the remodel will give the store, "a fresh, new look."

The remodel is expected to create an additional 15 jobs, increasing the total employment for the store to 110 associates.

Previous store employees that have been working at other locations are expected to return as well.

According to the Store Manager, Dan Workman,

“We are taking advantage of the down time to upgrade the store. With the store closed, we can work faster and not cause any inconvenience to our customers. When we finish, you will think you are in a brand-new store.”

Kroger estimates that the remodeling will be completed in August following the completion of the new bridge's construction.

The fuel center is also expected to return as well.

The Elkview Crossings Mall Kroger, which has been serving customers since 1999, has been closed for nearly a year now following the devastating floods from last Summer.