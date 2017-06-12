West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.

The extra days each cost roughly $35,000.

The law authorizes paying the 134 legislators $150 daily, plus travel expenses, as well as per diems of $55 if they commute and $131 for overnight stays.

However, 37 were absent Monday.

The regular two-month session ended in early April with the Republican-controlled Legislature passing a $4.1 billion general revenue budget that Democratic Gov. Jim Justice vetoed, saying the cuts were too deep for higher education, Medicaid and other programs.

The House later rejected Justice-backed bills passed by the Senate to cut income taxes while raising sales taxes.

Negotiations have narrowed some differences.

Talks continue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000

    West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000

    West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.

    West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.

  • Lawmakers push to add photo ID on food stamp cards

    Lawmakers push to add photo ID on food stamp cards

    A bill supported by some Ohio lawmakers requiring identification photos on food stamp cards is a step closer to approval.

    A bill supported by some Ohio lawmakers requiring identification photos on food stamp cards is a step closer to approval.

  • Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

    Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-06-12 11:49:23 GMT
    President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White House.
    President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White House.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:09:42 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...

  • Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

  • Newborn found in car outside hospital

    Newborn found in car outside hospital

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:29:46 GMT

    A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

    A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.