$107-Mil for West Virginia's Flooded Communities

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. 

Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.  

Applicants can file at wvfloodrecovery.com but the site is currently under construction. In the meantime flood victims can begin gathering the documents needed including Proof of Ownership, Proof of Occupancy, Property Damage, Structure Type, Income Requirements. 

Clendenin residents can also stop by the Mayor's Office for more information.

