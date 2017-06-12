3 Fully-Engulfed, Others Damaged in Vehicle Fire at Huntington Mall 3 Fully-Engulfed, Others Damaged in Vehicle Fire at Huntington Mall Trenton Abbott BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Three vehicles received heavy damage, and a few more suffered minor damage after a vehicle fire spread to other cars at the Barboursville Mall. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Cinemark movie theater parking lot. A vehicle caught on fire, which quickly spread to other cars, causing two other vehicles to become fully-engulfed. Three vehicles in total were fully-engulfed, with a few others receiving minor damage. No injuries were r... BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Three vehicles received heavy damage, and a few more suffered minor damage after a vehicle fire spread to other cars at the Barboursville Mall. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Cinemark movie theater parking lot. A vehicle caught on fire, which quickly spread to other cars, causing two other vehicles to become fully-engulfed. Three vehicles in total were fully-engulfed, with a few others receiving minor damage. No injuries were r...

Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h... ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

Update: Missing Boater Recovered at Sutton Lake Update: Missing Boater Recovered at Sutton Lake BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ... BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...

Kentucky State Police Investigating Murder Kentucky State Police Investigating Murder SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a Magoffin County man. According to a release, on Thursday evening, KSP received a call from the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office reporting that a male had been found dead on Spruce Pine Road in Salyersville. KSP Detectives were dispatched to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that the death of John Raymond Allen, 41 of Salyersville, is a homicide. Allen was... SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a Magoffin County man. According to a release, on Thursday evening, KSP received a call from the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office reporting that a male had been found dead on Spruce Pine Road in Salyersville. KSP Detectives were dispatched to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that the death of John Raymond Allen, 41 of Salyersville, is a homicide. Allen was...

Fatal accident reported in Logan County Fatal accident reported in Logan County LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ... LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...

One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Injured in Fatal UTV Crash One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Injured in Fatal UTV Crash OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ... OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...

One Killed in Crash with Semi in Cabell County, Name Released One Killed in Crash with Semi in Cabell County, Name Released MGN Online CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa... CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

Police responding to shooting near Eastland Mall, two people injured Police responding to shooting near Eastland Mall, two people injured WCMH COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a shooting near the Eastland Mall. It happened around 2:22pm outside the Ohio Thrift Store. Police confirm two people were shot in the incident. They’re looking for a white Impala, driven by a black male. Refeguee Road is closed in both directions at Courtright Road. COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a shooting near the Eastland Mall. It happened around 2:22pm outside the Ohio Thrift Store. Police confirm two people were shot in the incident. They’re looking for a white Impala, driven by a black male. Refeguee Road is closed in both directions at Courtright Road.

Multiple Companies Respond To A Fire On Charleston's West Side Multiple Companies Respond To A Fire On Charleston's West Side 4 companies with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 Block of Beatrice St. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 4 companies with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 Block of Beatrice St. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.