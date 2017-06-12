Kentucky State Police Investigate Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County Kentucky State Police Investigate Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation. BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

Deputies Investigate Break-In at Cedar Grove School
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a Cedar Grove school. Deputies tell 13 News that the football concession stand and storage building at Cedar Grove Community School were broken into last night. It's unknown if anything was taken from the sites. No suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with ...

Suspect Arrested for Overnight Burglary in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - An Eleanor man is facing charges after an attempted burglary resulted in a shooting. According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Evans-Sayre, 25, is being charged with burglary and destruction of property. At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 4th, 2017, Evans-Sayre broke into a home near Fir Street in Eleanor by throwing a brick through a window and kicking down a storm door. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a bur...

Woman Arrested in String of Thefts in Sissonville Area
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...

Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman's house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman's fianc...

Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case
Mason City Police
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...