Vaccine available to protect pets from the dog flu

There is a danger out there that could be putting you pet at risk. The dog flu is making it's way across the country. While there haven't been any cases recently in West Virginia veterinarians are offering protection.

Doctor Laura Slack from Animal Care Associates in Charleston said the symptoms of the canine flu include sneezing nasal discharge, frequent cough and a high temperature.

Slack said dogs contract the flu from contact with other dogs. It can also live on a person's hands or clothes for up to 12 hours.

The biggest risk comes from traveling or when your dog is among groups of other dogs.

"You don't really know where other pets have been especially if they are coming in contact with or sniffing noses," Slack explained. "So that is always a place where they can easily contract the disease."

There is a vaccine for the flu but pet owners have to plan ahead because the dog will need an initial shot and then 3 weeks later a booster shot.

"You have to ask for it because it is one that is more of a lifestyle vaccine," Slack said. "If a dog is going to sit at home on the couch all day it is not going to be needed for that particular patient. If it is one that is going to doggie day care every day or going to be at a boarding facility then you may want to have that vaccine on board."

The vaccine is not part of the normal round of annual vaccines. Pet owners do have to request the shot when they take the pet to the vet.

The vaccines protect the dog for one full year. The first shot and the booster shot each cost around $30. Pet owners may also have to pay an exam fee.

