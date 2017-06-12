3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Newton Volunteer Fire Department Newton Volunteer Fire Department

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County.

According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road.

One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries.

The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter.

It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash

    3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:07:30 GMT
    Newton Volunteer Fire DepartmentNewton Volunteer Fire Department
    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • 3 Fully-Engulfed, Others Damaged in Vehicle Fire at Huntington Mall

    3 Fully-Engulfed, Others Damaged in Vehicle Fire at Huntington Mall

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:21:22 GMT
    Trenton AbbottTrenton Abbott
    BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Three vehicles received heavy damage, and a few more suffered minor damage after a vehicle fire spread to other cars at the Barboursville Mall. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Cinemark movie theater parking lot. A vehicle caught on fire, which quickly spread to other cars, causing two other vehicles to become fully-engulfed. Three vehicles in total were fully-engulfed, with a few others receiving minor damage. No injuries were r...
    BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Three vehicles received heavy damage, and a few more suffered minor damage after a vehicle fire spread to other cars at the Barboursville Mall. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Cinemark movie theater parking lot. A vehicle caught on fire, which quickly spread to other cars, causing two other vehicles to become fully-engulfed. Three vehicles in total were fully-engulfed, with a few others receiving minor damage. No injuries were r...

  • Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:56:42 GMT
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:09:42 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...

  • Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

  • Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:56:42 GMT
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.