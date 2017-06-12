Clendenin Mayoral Candidates Square-Off Tuesday

CLENDENIN- Tuesday the Town of Clendenin will decide who they want to lead the continued recovery effort in their community.

Paralegal Shana Trippett is taking on incumbent Gary Bledsoe in the Clendenin mayoral race. The two-term mayor brought the city from the brink of disaster after last year's deadly floods. But Trippett says, now it's time for new leadership.

Mary Gary Bledsoe says he was planning to retire from public office, but the floods changed his mind.

"I had already made up my mind I wasn't going to do it. But when this started and all this got put together. I've still got so much left to do that still needs to be finished," Mayor Bledsoe told 13 News.

Recovery hasn't been easy- the Town lost about $1.5-million in roads, tools and town buildings. It's residents lost millions more after hundreds of homes were destroyed.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel- the Town of Clendenin is going to make it. We still have a lot of work to do and there will still be scars from this 5 years from now.. Hopefully we're going to come back bigger and better," Mayor Bledsoe added.

But a young energetic Clendenin neighbor is throwing her hat in the ring. Shana Trippett also decided to run after the floods, wanting to jump-start the next chapter in recovery.

"I just feel like it's time for some fresh faces and some new energy. I don't know necessarily that I would have done anything differently in his shoes, in his situation, but I feel like it's going to be a change if I'm elected," Trippett said to 13 News.

Regardless of the outcome, Clendenin's mayor will be facing an uphill battle. The Town's budget has been slashed by a third, some infrastructure projects haven't even started, and many businesses have yet to re-open.

"Replacing those businesses. If they're not coming back we need to find new business, we need to recruit business. And that's going to be one of my main focuses, is reaching out to investors and to business owners," Trippett explained.

All voters can cast their ballots at First Baptist Church Tuesday from 6:30am-7:30pm.