Early morning shooting under investigation in Charleston, WV

Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:53:06 GMT
One person is shot early Tuesday morning on Charleston's West Side. The call came in to dispatchers around 1:30 a.m. on Stuart Street. Dispatchers tell the victim was shot in the knee. Charleston Police are still on the scene. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
Monday, June 12 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:41:27 GMT
BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Monday, June 12 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:40:59 GMT
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a Cedar Grove school. Deputies tell 13 News that the football concession stand and storage building at Cedar Grove Community School were broken into last night. It's unknown if anything was taken from the sites. No suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with ...
Monday, June 12 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:05:21 GMT
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - An Eleanor man is facing charges after an attempted burglary resulted in a shooting. According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Evans-Sayre, 25, is being charged with burglary and destruction of property. At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 4th, 2017, Evans-Sayre broke into a home near Fir Street in Eleanor by throwing a brick through a window and kicking down a storm door. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a bur...
Sunday, June 11 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:07:53 GMT
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Sunday, June 11 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:20:03 GMT
Mason City Police
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Monday, June 12 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:40:43 GMT
Shawn Foltz (WCMH)
MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...
Monday, June 12 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:56:42 GMT
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
Monday, June 12 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:09:42 GMT
LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...
Monday, June 12 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:07:30 GMT
Newton Volunteer Fire Department
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Monday, June 12 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:09:30 GMT
EAST BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man made a surprising discovery when his car wouldn’t start last week. The man popped his hood to try to figure out the problem, and found a ball python coiled up on top of his engine. When the Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived at the scene, they say the 3-foot-long snake had moved into a small metal space above the wheel and balled itself up. After about 30 minutes, handlers were able to loosen t...
Monday, June 12 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:21:22 GMT
Trenton Abbott
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Three vehicles received heavy damage, and a few more suffered minor damage after a vehicle fire spread to other cars at the Barboursville Mall. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Cinemark movie theater parking lot. A vehicle caught on fire, which quickly spread to other cars, causing two other vehicles to become fully-engulfed. Three vehicles in total were fully-engulfed, with a few others receiving minor damage. No injuries were r...
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
