Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

Posted: Updated:

EATONTON, GA (AP) — Two inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning in Georgia and were being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.

The two inmates are Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet. The department is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Both men were serving sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the agency’s website. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. A witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda, she said.

The names of the prison guards weren’t immediately released.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

  • Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

    Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:16:14 GMT

    Two inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning in Georgia and were being sought by law enforcement, authorities said. 

    Two inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning in Georgia and were being sought by law enforcement, authorities said. 

  • Early morning shooting under investigation in Charleston, WV

    Early morning shooting under investigation in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:49 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:49:35 GMT

    One person is shot early Tuesday morning on Charleston's West Side. The call came in to dispatchers around 1:30 a.m. on Stuart Street.  Dispatchers tell the victim was shot in the knee.  Charleston Police are still on the scene. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

    One person is shot early Tuesday morning on Charleston's West Side. The call came in to dispatchers around 1:30 a.m. on Stuart Street.  Dispatchers tell the victim was shot in the knee.  Charleston Police are still on the scene. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:40:43 GMT
    Shawn Foltz (WCMH)Shawn Foltz (WCMH)
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

  • Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:56:42 GMT
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

  • 5-year-old bitten by black widow spider

    5-year-old bitten by black widow spider

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 12:39:27 GMT

    A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.

    A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.