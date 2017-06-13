Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

News outlets report the body was found Monday under a bridge on Kentucky 84 in Hardin County near the Western Kentucky Parkway. Leitchfield Police Chief Kevin Henderson announced on Tuesday morning that it was the body of Savanna Crawford, who was last seen on April 10 walking away from her Grayson County home.

Henderson said officials are investigating and wouldn't speculate about the girl's cause of death or how her body ended up where it was found.

He said the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville would conduct an autopsy.

