Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.
Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.
Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
A Jackson County man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile family member for over a year and a half.
A Jackson County man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile family member for over a year and a half.