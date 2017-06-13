Dog-poop dispute ends with 1 man jailed, 1 with wounded hand

Police say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.
Police say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.
Police say a woman was so upset that a fast-food restaurant took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets that she called 911 to complain.
Police say a woman was so upset that a fast-food restaurant took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets that she called 911 to complain.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help. Ne...
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help. Ne...
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience.
Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
Move over, RompHim. There’s a new men’s fashion trend that the Internet isn’t sure whether to love or hate.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
A mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom that local experts say is not native to the United States. She posted on Facebook that she was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom when she spotted it.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
A Jackson County man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile family member for over a year and a half.
A Jackson County man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile family member for over a year and a half.