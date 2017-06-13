Dog-poop dispute ends with 1 man jailed, 1 with wounded hand

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her Shawn Foltz (WCMH) MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin... MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h... ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

Newborn found in car outside hospital Newborn found in car outside hospital A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said. A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

Fatal accident reported in Logan County Fatal accident reported in Logan County LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ... LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...