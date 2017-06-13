West Virginia Senate votes to fund 'essential' services - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Senate votes to fund 'essential' services

Posted: Updated:
Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.

The Senate's 29-2 vote on Tuesday follows House passage of a mostly similar furlough measure last month.

Meanwhile, talks continue at the Capitol aimed at closing the budget impasse among lawmakers and Gov. Jim Justice.

The latest House proposal would still leave the sales tax at 6 percent, not raising it to 6.35 percent as Justice proposes.

It would leave income tax rates unchanged, instead of cutting them as the Senate and Justice want.

The House would exempt military retirement pay and most Social Security benefits and raise the tax credit for people with incomes under $100,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • West Virginia Senate votes to fund 'essential' services

    West Virginia Senate votes to fund 'essential' services

    Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increaseSenate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase

    West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.

    West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.

  • Parents of man released from NK say he's in coma

    Parents of man released from NK say he's in coma

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:50:34 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

  • West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000

    West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000

    West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.

    West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:40:43 GMT
    Shawn Foltz (WCMH)Shawn Foltz (WCMH)
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

  • Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:56:42 GMT
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...
    ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.