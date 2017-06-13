UPDATE: Nicholas County BOE Files Lawsuit Against WV

A West Virginia county school board has sued the state over allegations that Gov. Jim Justice used intermediaries to pressure officials into arbitrarily denying a school consolidation plan.
The Board of Governors of Marshall University approved the university’s operating budget for the fiscal year which includes and increase in tuition and fees for all students
Today, Marshall University's Board of Governors announced that beer sales will be allowed at John C. Edwards Stadium for the 2017 football season. The announcement also includes several new additions to the stadium as well. Construction is set to begin on a new retail store for Herd athletic merchandise, called the HerdZone Stadiun Store. Also, more space for vendors was announced inside the stadium. Additional televisions will also be added to concession stands. “This is a ...
Public schools in Kentucky can soon teach reading, writing and the book of Revelation.
West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Data reveals black students are disciplined at higher rates than white students and other minority groups in West Virginia's public schools.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
