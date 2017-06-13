Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

Christopher Todd Mills, 34, from Chapmanville, WV was arrested and charged with a single felony count of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

The mother of a 2-year-old-boy took him to the hospital in Charleston over the weekend.  According to the Sheriff's Office, the staff at the hospital reported suspicious bruising on the toddler to Child Protective Services, who in turn contacted the Child Abuse investigator with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.  The injuries on the child's head were reported to be consistent with child abuse.

Mills was alone and caring for the child on or about June 3rd while the mother was away.  According to the interview of Mills by a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective, Mills admitted to becoming frustrated and slamming the child's head into a wall.  The Sheriff's Office believes this caused the injuries noticed by the medical staff. 

Mills is currently in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Office at 304-369-0587.

