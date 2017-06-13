Governor Kasich signs 2017 sales tax holiday bill - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Governor Kasich signs 2017 sales tax holiday bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Ohio Governor John Kasich signed four bills into law Tuesday, including one that will provide for a three-day back to school sales tax holiday.

This year’s sales tax holiday will take place on August 4, 5 and 6.

During the sales tax holiday, clothing items $75 or less, school supplies $20 or less and instructional material $20 or less will be exempt from sales tax.

Governor Kasich signed three other bills Tuesday.

  • B. 32 - Specifies that the criminal penalty related to casino operators and employees participating in casino gaming applies at their casino facility or an affiliated casino facility.
  • S.B. 24 - Creates the Ohio Consumer Installment Loan Act.
  • S.B. 25 - Creates the Perry County Municipal Court in New Lexington on January 1, 2018, establishes one full-time judgeship in that court, provides for the nomination of the judge by petition only, abolishes the Perry County Court on that date, designates the Perry County Clerk of Courts as the clerk of the Perry County Municipal Court, provides for the election for the Perry County Municipal Court of one full-time judge in 2017, modifies the provisions regarding the membership of the Criminal Justice Recodification Committee, and declares an emergency.

  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

  Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby's eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...
  Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

  Child found dead after being left in day care van

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

