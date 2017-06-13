Sharp Divisions in West Virginia Budget Fight

With a thunderstorm outside the West Virginia Capitol, a storm of budget controversy brewed inside. A conference committee rejected the Governor's latest revenue plan, and instead voted to keep the sales tax at 6 percent; not make cuts in the personal income tax; and with no lowering of the coal severance tax. All three Republican Senators voted against the new plan,

"Well the Senate's position all along has been more of an interest on tax reform as way to avoid major cuts to the state's budget. It's our feeling that this is less reform, and more of just an effort to get a budget passed," said State Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Majority Leader.

And many Democrats don't like the new plan either, saying it could lead to major cuts in education and health care.

"I just don't think we can cut that much more and provide the services that people want and deserve in this state," said Del. David Pethtel, (D) Wetzel.

The coal industry was hoping for a tiered-tax system, with lower rates in a downturn and higher taxes when the industry is thriving.

"You, know if you have a full severance tax at that low price, they're not going to mine the coal and miners aren't going to be working," said Bill Raney, West Virginia Coal Association.

With a potential government shutdown July first, the Senate passed a bill to protect health care and other benefits if state employees are furloughed.

"That has to be totally clear. So that state employees have job security and I think that's a big priority," said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, (D) Monongalia.

"As for when we might get a final budget deal done, the best guess is within the next two days, but as we've seen here repeatedly, everything is a moving target," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.