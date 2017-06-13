13th Annual Tour de Coal set for this weekend

All of the behind the scenes work is in full swing in Tornado, WV for the Tour de Coal.

From the t-shirts to the signs to the maps and getting people registered there is a lot that goes into preparing for around 1,000 visitors on kayaks and canoes.

"It is just like a carnival people smiling and happy," said volunteer Jim Goodwin, describing the view the the Tour de Coal.

This is the 13th year for the event. The first year they had just a few dozen participants. Now the event has grown, getting more sponsors and attracting more dollars to the region.

"They stop, they buy gas, they buy food, they finish up they go to the bars and restaurants," said Coal River Group President Bill Currey. "I mean it is an event that every small town wishes they could have."

Currey said the event helps to showcase the Coal River and the recreation that is available. The Coal River Group and volunteers have worked to make the river more appealing for recreation.

"Our plan now that we have a clean river is to develop economic opportunities out of it," Currey said.

To learn more about the Tour de Coal visit their website: http://www.coalrivergroup.com/events/tour-de-coal/



The event is Saturday June 17th starting at 9am.