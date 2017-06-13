Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

Newton Volunteer Fire Department

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.