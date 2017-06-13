Shana Trippett Named New Mayor of Clendenin

CLENDENIN, WV - Residents in the town of Clendenin have elected a new mayor to lead recovery efforts after last June's flood.

13 News has learned that political newcomer Shana Trippett has defeated incumbent mayor Gary Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was planning to retire from public office after his current term, but after the flood, he decided that it wasn't his time to leave.

Rippett also decided to run after the floods, wanting to jump-start the next chapter in recovery.

The final vote count was Trippett with 139 votes, and Bledsoe with 94 votes.