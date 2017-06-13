WV Senate Passes Amended Budget Bill

West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
West Virginia lawmakers are trying to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session costing the state about $500,000 so far.
A bill supported by some Ohio lawmakers requiring identification photos on food stamp cards is a step closer to approval.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
