Residential building catches fire in Institute Residential building catches fire in Institute INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Structure Fire Reported in South Charleston Structure Fire Reported in South Charleston © MGN Online SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash 3 Injured, One Flown in Roane County ATV Crash Newton Volunteer Fire Department ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been injured in an ATV crash in Roane County. According to a release, the incident occurred Sunday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Grannies Creek Road. One person was critically injured, while two others received less serious injuries. The critically injured patient was flown vehicle Air Evac helicopter. It is not known what caused the ATV crash at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

3 Fully-Engulfed, Others Damaged in Vehicle Fire at Huntington Mall 3 Fully-Engulfed, Others Damaged in Vehicle Fire at Huntington Mall Trenton Abbott BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Three vehicles received heavy damage, and a few more suffered minor damage after a vehicle fire spread to other cars at the Barboursville Mall. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Cinemark movie theater parking lot. A vehicle caught on fire, which quickly spread to other cars, causing two other vehicles to become fully-engulfed. Three vehicles in total were fully-engulfed, with a few others receiving minor damage. No injuries were r...

Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club Body Found After Days in Truck at Sam's Club ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - Police are investigating, after a man was found dead in a truck outside Sam's Club at the Ohio Valley Plaza. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver delivered merchandise to the store several days ago. The sheriff says at that point, the driver had mandatory down-time, so he reportedly went into the truck's sleeper compartment to rest. But when he didn't get back on the road this morning, the company sent another driver to check on h...

Update: Missing Boater Recovered at Sutton Lake Update: Missing Boater Recovered at Sutton Lake BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...