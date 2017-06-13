Residential building catches fire in Institute

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy - the first day on the job.
An Ohio teenager has rescued a 4-year-old boy on his first day on the job as a lifesaver.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home after being bitten by a black widow spider.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
You’ll get the chances to munch on some free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.