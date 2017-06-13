Residential building catches fire in Institute - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Residential building catches fire in Institute

Posted: Updated:

INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening.

The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25.

Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Residential building catches fire in Institute

    Residential building catches fire in Institute

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:48:22 GMT
    INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
    INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • Structure Fire Reported in South Charleston

    Structure Fire Reported in South Charleston

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:58:48 GMT
    © MGN Online© MGN Online

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-06-13 17:51:33 GMT

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes, throwing fireworks at her

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:40:43 GMT
    Shawn Foltz (WCMH)Shawn Foltz (WCMH)
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...
    MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

  • Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.