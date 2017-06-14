Scalise in critical condition after surgery

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):



2:54 p.m.



A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery.



MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Rep. Steve Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition." It provided no further details about him.



Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.



The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.



1:10 p.m.



George Washington University Hospital says one of the two patients it was treating following the shooting at a congressional baseball practice has died while the other remains in critical condition.



Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths did not identify either patient, but President Donald Trump had just announced that the shooter had died of his injuries.



Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for a gunshot to the hip and was in stable condition.



Capitol Police officers who were in his security detail had wounded the shooter. Two of those officers also were wounded and both were expected to recover.



The fifth person wounded in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning was a former congressional aide, who now works for Tysons Food.



1:05 p.m.



Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is calling a shooting at a congressional baseball practice a "senseless and cowardly attack."



Rosenstein says in a statement that his thoughts are with the victims and their families, and he is praying for their swift recovery. He says the Justice Department will provide resources for a thorough investigation.



Five people, including the suspected shooter, were hit. President Donald Trump said the attacker died later.



Rosenstein says police officers who responded to the attack are "heroic" and "their willingness to risk their lives to keep us safe is humbling and inspiring."



1:00 p.m.



A Texas congressman says the gunman who shot Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise at baseball practice had first fired at another Republican lawmaker and missed.



Republican Joe Barton witnessed the shootings that wounded Scalise and several others.



Barton told reporters Wednesday that the gunman first fired shots at Mississippi Republican congressman Trent Kelly and missed before shooting Scalise. He says Kelly was playing third base. Scalise, who was shot in the hip, was playing second.



Kelly said on Twitter that he is safe.



Mississippi's two other Republican congressmen - Steven Palazzo and Gregg Harper - also say they are safe.



Palazzo is on the Republican baseball team but was not at practice because he was doing a radio interview.



12:40 p.m.



House Speaker Paul Ryan has told his fellow lawmakers that "an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."



The Wisconsin Republican praised the efforts of Capitol police officers and other law enforcement.



Ryan addressed the House in the wake of Wednesday's shooting at a practice of lawmakers for the annual charity congressional baseball game.



Ryan said, "these were our brothers and sisters in the line of fire."



Ryan received a standing ovation as lawmakers in both parties came to the House chamber as a show of unity.



Ryan said implored lawmakers in both parties "to resolve to come together to lift each other up and to show the country, show the world that we are one House, the people's House, united in our humanity."



12:20 p.m.



Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.



Sanders, an independent from Vermont who ran for president, says in a statement: "I am sickened by this despicable act."



He says that "violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."



He paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting, and said his prayers are with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others who were wounded.



Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential election.



12:15 p.m.



Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan says he suspects he spoke with the man who minutes later opened fire on the congressional baseball practice.



Duncan, of South Carolina, says he gave a description of the man to Alexandria police that "fits the picture that's being shown on TV."



Duncan says he was preparing to leave the baseball practice when the man approached him and asked: "Excuse me, sir, who's practicing today? Democrats or Republicans?'"



Duncan said he replied it was the Republican team, and the man thanked him and turned around. Nothing about the man "struck me as being out of the ordinary."



Duncan says he left the field at 7:02 a.m. and had no idea there had been a shooting.



He said he has no doubt the man he spoke with was the shooter, based on photos he's seen.



12:12 p.m.



Rep. Martha McSally says the congressional baseball game will take place as scheduled Thursday night.



McSally says House Speaker Paul Ryan made the announcement, just hours after a gunman opened fire early Wednesday on members of Congress who were practicing outside Washington D.C. for the charity baseball game. McSally says the announcement was met with a standing ovation.



McSally, a Republican from Arizona, says "we can't let anyone stop us from doing our work and from standing together."



UPDATE: 11:47 a.m.



Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.



Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise "was badly wounded and is now in stable condition."



Trump praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.

CBS News has confirmed the gunman has been identified by law enforcement as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

An initial police report lists the gunman's weapon as an M-4 assault rifle, CBS News has learned. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, described the gunman to reporters as a middle-aged white male wearing a blue shirt and possibly jeans.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):



10:27 a.m.



George Washington University Hospital says it is treating two people wounded during the shooting at a congressional baseball practice and both are in critical condition.



Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths says their identity is not being released because of patient privacy laws.



Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say five people were taken to area hospitals, including the gunman who opened fire Wednesday morning.



10:18 a.m.



A law enforcement official says the shooting in Virginia that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.



The official, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, also says the FBI is taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol in attacks involving federal officials such as a congressman. A news conference has been scheduled by law enforcement for later in the morning.



10:12 a.m.



The White House says that it's canceling President Donald Trump's only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting involving members of Congress.



Trump was scheduled to visit the Department of Labor later in the afternoon to talk about apprenticeships and sign an executive order.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the chamber's No. 3 Republican leader, was shot during a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington.



Scalise was undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.



Trump said in statement earlier that the White House was "deeply saddened by this tragedy."



The White House also canceled a "listening session" on tax reform with top economic adviser Gary Cohn and auto industry leaders.



10:07 a.m.



Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York says the House sergeant at arms will be briefing lawmakers on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.



Crowley says the briefing is for members of the House. He wasn't sure if senators were also being briefed.



The sergeant at arms is an officer of the House of Representatives with responsibilities for law enforcement, protocol and administration.



10:05 a.am.



The House has sharply curtailed its business after one of its senior Republican members, Rep. Steve Scalise, and several other people were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.



A message from the GOP leadership says no votes are expected in the House Wednesday. Members also won't be allowed to make short speeches during what's known as the morning hour.



The House was scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. and then recess immediately.



10:03 a.m.



Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., says he was in the members-only House gym early Wednesday morning when House Speaker Paul Ryan was informed of the shooting in Virginia.



Carter says, "At about 7:15 a couple of security officers came in, which is very unusual because we only have members in there. And they went over and talked to the Speaker. And, you know, the look on his face was disturbing."



Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a congressional staffer and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.



9:50 a.m.



The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirms that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery.



The Louisiana Republicans is in stable condition at a Washington hospital.



The statement says that before the surgery Scalise was "in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone."



He praised the efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders.



Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.



9:50 a.m.



The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, has confirmed that five people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice.



Michael L. Brown wouldn't identify them or give their conditions.



He said Capitol Police were on the scene and returned fire.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot during the baseball practice in suburban Washington on Wednesday morning.



The police chief said nothing to shed light on the motive for the shooting. He said the FBI has joined the investigation.



9:41 a.m.



US Capitol Police say they have 'robust police presence' around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.



Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.



In a statement, the Capitol Police say, "Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex."



The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, "The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel."



The Capitol Police say they are "investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds."



9:30 a.m.



Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.



In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.



Williams said the gunman has been detained.



Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.



Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) -- A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not known the condition of the others who were shot.

President Donald Trump said he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and was monitoring developments.

The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice.

"We were doing batting practice," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. "All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field." He said the gunman had "a rifle of some sort ... a lot of ammo."

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was at second base when he was shot.

"I was looking right at him," Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. "He was a sitting duck."

Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound." The Alabama lawmaker said he colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."

"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard "a lot of shots, probably more than 20." She said the shooting "went on for quite a while."

Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and "saw the shooter."

"Please pray for my colleagues," Duncan said.

Associated Press reporters Chad Day, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ken Thomas, Vivian Salama and Sarah Brumfield contributed to this report.

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.



The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."



He adds, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."



Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.



The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."



Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.



Trump says, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

ORIGINAL: Eyewitness tell CBS News someone fired shots at members of congress Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. Reports say the House Majority Whip, US Rep. Steve Scalise, is a possible victim. MediVac is transporting victims to local hospitals. Police say the suspect is in custody. Fire officials say there are various degrees of injuries.

Police are calling it a multiple shooting.

