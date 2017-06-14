Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

AP Photo AP Photo
A victim is transported at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va. on June 14, 2017. CBS A victim is transported at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va. on June 14, 2017. CBS

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had "a rifle of some sort" and "a lot of ammo."

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.


Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) -- A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not known the condition of the others who were shot.

President Donald Trump said he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and was monitoring developments.

The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice.

"We were doing batting practice," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. "All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field." He said the gunman had "a rifle of some sort ... a lot of ammo."

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was at second base when he was shot.

"I was looking right at him," Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. "He was a sitting duck."

Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound." The Alabama lawmaker said he colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."

"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard "a lot of shots, probably more than 20." She said the shooting "went on for quite a while."

Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and "saw the shooter."

"Please pray for my colleagues," Duncan said.

Associated Press reporters Chad Day, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ken Thomas, Vivian Salama and Sarah Brumfield contributed to this report.

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was "badly injured" in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will "fully recover."
    
The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."
    
He adds, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."
    
Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.
    
The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."
    
Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.
    
Trump says, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

ORIGINAL: Eyewitness tell CBS News someone fired shots at members of congress Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. Reports say the House Majority Whip, US Rep. Steve Scalise, is a possible victim. MediVac is transporting victims to local hospitals. Police say the suspect is in custody. Fire officials say there are various degrees of injuries.

Police are calling it a multiple shooting. 

  Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:27 AM EDT
