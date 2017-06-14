Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID EGGERT
Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

Charges were read in court by a member of the state attorney general's team. Lyon was not in court. A message seeking comment was left for his attorneys.

Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn't treat it to reduce corrosion. Lead from old plumbing leached into the water system.

Some experts also have linked the water to Legionnaires' disease, a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. People can get sick if they inhale mist or vapor, typically from cooling systems.

There were nearly 100 cases in the Flint area, including 12 deaths, in 2014 and 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

    Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:27:53 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe

    Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:40 GMT

    The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water.

    The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water.

  • Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

    Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:42:21 GMT
    HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday. Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary. Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 po...
    HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday. Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary. Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 po...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:59:37 GMT

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

  • Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-06-14 09:50:17 GMT

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.