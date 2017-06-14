It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!

The President turns 71 today.

And he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.

According to CNN, last week, First Lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.

Signers must make a donation to the Trump “Make America Great Again” committee.

In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.

Trump shares his birthday today with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump pleased with Sessions testimony

    The Latest: Trump pleased with Sessions testimony

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:13:49 GMT
    The top Democrat on the House Intelligence committee says Congress would not sit still if President Donald Trump fired the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
    The top Democrat on the House Intelligence committee says Congress would not sit still if President Donald Trump fired the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

  • Top House GOP Leader Shot, Shooter Identified

    Top House GOP Leader Shot, Shooter Identified

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-06-14 14:57:23 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

    It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:55:52 GMT

    Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!

    Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:59:37 GMT

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

  • Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-06-14 09:50:17 GMT

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.