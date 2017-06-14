Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

Posted: Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

According to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, a fatal incident occurred on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 at 8:47 PM. The incident occurred at the Rockwell Mining LLC, Gateway Eagle Mine in Boone County.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says that Rodney S. Osborne, 32, of Artie, WV, was operating a continuous miner at the time of the incident.  Mr. Osborne was a continuous miner operator at the mine.

Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training have started their investigation.

The mine is idle at this time.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-06-14 14:44:46 GMT

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

    A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

  • Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-06-14 09:50:17 GMT

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

  • Residential building catches fire in Institute

    Residential building catches fire in Institute

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:48:22 GMT
    INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
    INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Logan County Man Arrested after Admitting to Slamming Toddler's Head into Wall

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:59:37 GMT

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

    The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Logan County man as part of a case of Child Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.

  • Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Identity of Victim in Fatal Accident in Logan County Released

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-06-14 09:50:17 GMT

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

    The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

  • Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Child found dead after being left in day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:10:06 GMT

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day, authorities said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.