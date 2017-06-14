3 Fire Departments Respond to Kenova Church Fire

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) - Three local fire departments responded to a Church Fire in Kenova, West Virginia this morning.

The Spirit of Faith Church on the 1800 block of Sycamore Street caught fire in the morning of June, 14th, 2017. Crews with the Kenova, Ceredo and Catlettsburg, Kentucky fire departments responded quickly to fight the blaze.

Pastor Tim Crabtree who lives at the church says he was woken up by a Chuch member and informed of the fire.

Crabtree, the Senior Pastor of Spirit of Faith Church, said, "A boy from the church came and knocked on the back window and told us the church was on fire. So I ran into the sanctuary and the smoke filled already. I started up to my office and it kept getting hotter the higher I got up, so I thought it was in the ceiling so I told them we better get out then."

No injuries were reported and Kenova Fire Chief Tim Bias tells us they don't know the cause of the fire yet.

Investigators will be on scene looking to see what sparked the blaze.