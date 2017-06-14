Church hands out opioid reversal drug at family festival - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Church hands out opioid reversal drug at family festival

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) - Some people have questioned an Ohio church's decision to hand out the opioid reversal drug naloxone at a family festival.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rWbiue ) Holy Family Catholic Church in Cincinnati's East Price Hill neighborhood partnered with the Ohio attorney general's office to distribute nearly 70 overdose kits last weekend.

Parish operations manager Jeremy Bouer said providing the kits was the right thing to do because people need to be equipped to save lives when someone overdoses.

Not everyone agrees. One woman at the festival said it was an inappropriate setting and sends the wrong message to drug users. Another woman said the church should help those in need.

Naloxone has become widely available in recent years as the opioid epidemic has taken root in Ohio, killing thousands of people.

