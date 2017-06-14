Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, police say

The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday. Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary. Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 po...

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - A structure fire has been reported in the South Charleston area this evening. The fire was reported on Colonial Park Drive at 10:26 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Shawn Foltz (WCMH)

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...