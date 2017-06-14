Beef ravioli sold in Ohio being recalled due to allergen concern - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Beef ravioli sold in Ohio being recalled due to allergen concerns

GARDEN CITY, NY (WCMH) — Close to 115,000 pounds of beef ravioli is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, Joseph Seviroli Inc. of Garden City, N.Y. is recalling approximately 114,409 pounds of beef ravioli sold in several states across the country, including in Ohio.

The beef ravioli items were produced on Jan. 9, 2017 to May 10, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 25-oz. bag of “LOWES foods beef ravioli square shaped,” with lot code 7040 and a sell by date of 2/9/2018.
  • 30-oz. bag of “Big Y SQUARE Beef Ravioli,” with lot code 7009 and 7130, and sell by dates of 1/9/18 and 5/10/2018.
  • 13-oz. bag of “Seviroli Beef Ravioli,” with lot codes 7041, 7042, 7107, 7109, 7118, 7130, and 7079, and sell by dates of 2/10/18, 2/11/18, 4/17/18, 4/19/18, 4/28/17, 5/10/18, and 3/20/18.
  • 24-oz. bag of “BEST YET beef ravioli,” with lot code 7065 and a sell by date of 3/6/18.
  • 20-lb bulk bag of “SEV MINI HEX BEEF RAVIOLI PAR-COOKED,” with lot codes 7034, 7065 and 7100 and package codes of 7034, 7065, and 7100
  • 20-oz bag of “V’s PRE-COOKED SQUARE BEEF RAVIOLI,” with lot codes 7034, 7040, 7065 and 7100 and sell by dates of 2/3/18, 2/9/18, 3/6/18, and 4/10/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5342” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the cracker meal the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

