Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9

CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police.

According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle.

Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm himself.

Deputies found Steele in the Campbell's Creek area near Route 60 where he fled on foot.

He then held a knife to his throat and threatened to harm himself and a police K9 if used to detain him.

A supervising deputy fired a less-lethal bean bag from a shotgun at Steele, incapacitating him. He was then taken into police custody.

Steele is now facing charges of domestic battery and fleeing on foot.