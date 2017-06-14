Kentucky Woman Arrested for Burning Home Because She 'Wanted to' - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Woman Arrested for Burning Home Because She 'Wanted to'

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been arrested for arson in Johnson County, Kentucky. 

At just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a structure fire near Sitka on Route 1559.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were advised by members of Flatgap Fire Department that responded first of a woman, Joyce Stambaugh, 67 of Sitka, was initially refusing to allow the fire department to attempt to douse the burning residence with water.

Stambaugh stated that she owned the residence, and was burning it down because she “wanted to”.

After speaking with deputies, Stambaugh relented and allowed the fire department to fight the fire.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Stambaugh had no legal claim to the residence.

She became loud and argumentative, trying to jerk open the door on the police car.

Deputies took Stambaugh into custody and charged her with Arson 3rd degree and Menacing.

Stambaugh was then lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

