4 Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Sexual Assaults

MURRAY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.

On June 3rd, 2017, the KSP responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital at approximately 10:00 AM for a report of a sexual assault. KSP took all four suspects into custody later that day. Preliminary investigation has shown the four suspects were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment. It has also shown the victim was provided alcohol and was then sexually assaulted by these four suspects.

Anthony R. Tubolino, age 25, of Auburn, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Sodomy, and Third Degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Tyler A. Hart, age 19, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Second Degree Sodomy.

Austin L. Dennis, age 21, of Monfordville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sodomy.

Jacob F. Ruth, age 22, of Monfordville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sodomy.

All four suspects were lodged in Calloway County Jail.

“Sexual assault is not only a reprehensible act, it is a criminal act. First and foremost our goal is to support the victim of this incident. It is damaging to our morale, to our readiness, and to our combat ability. It has no place in the Kentucky National Guard,” said Major General Stephen Hogan, Kentucky’s adjutant general.

“It goes against all the values we hold dear as service members in the U.S. Military. The men and women of our organization are our greatest resource and we will do all we can to support the victim", commented Hogan.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.