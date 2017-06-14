Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife an - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife and Fish Restoration

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Washington D.C.(WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced more than $11.6 million in funding for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program from the U.S. Department of Interior.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy West Virginia’s natural beauty,” Senator Manchin said. “It is vital that we preserve the outdoors for the state’s future generations and visitors. This funding will help ensure that the wildlife, which makes West Virginia so special, is protected.”

“We are so fortunate to live in a state as beautiful as West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “Protecting our fish and wildlife is an important part of preserving West Virginia’s natural beauty, and that’s exactly what this funding will do.”

Individual Awards Listed Below:

  • Wildlife Restoration – $8,126,275
  • Sport Fish Restoration – $3,494,429

