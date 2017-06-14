More News More>>

5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child 5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff's Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas' classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...

High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.

Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife and Fish Restoration Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife and Fish Restoration Washington D.C.(WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced more than $11.6 million in funding for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program from the U.S. Department of Interior. "Everyone should be able to enjoy West Virginia's natural beauty," Senator Manchin said. "It is vital that we preserve the outdoors for the state's f...

13th Annual Tour de Coal set for this weekend 13th Annual Tour de Coal set for this weekend All of the behind the scenes work is in full swing in Tornado, WV for the Tour de Coal. From the t-shirts to the signs to the maps and getting people registered there is a lot that goes into preparing for around 1,000 visitors on kayaks and canoes. "It is just like a carnival people smiling and happy," said volunteer Jim Goodwin, describing the view the the Tour de Coal. This is the 13th year for the event. The first year they had just a few dozen participants...

Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby's eyes, throwing fireworks at her Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby's eyes, throwing fireworks at her Shawn Foltz (WCMH) MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault. According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruisin...

Man finds car problem – snake in the engine compartment Man finds car problem – snake in the engine compartment EAST BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man made a surprising discovery when his car wouldn't start last week. The man popped his hood to try to figure out the problem, and found a ball python coiled up on top of his engine. When the Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived at the scene, they say the 3-foot-long snake had moved into a small metal space above the wheel and balled itself up. After about 30 minutes, handlers were able to loosen t...

McDonald's Expects to Hire 250,000 People this Summer, Many of Which Through Snapchat McDonald's Expects to Hire 250,000 People this Summer, Many of Which Through Snapchat CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With summer around the corner, McDonald's USA and its independent franchisees are gearing up to hire approximately 250,000 restaurant employees across the country, including the Tri-State area, between the months of June and August. More than half of the hires at company-owned restaurants are projected to be between the ages of 16 – 24 years old, and for many, a first job. For young job seekers, this is good news since according to the B...