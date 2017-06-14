Man Charged with Breaking and Entering Pharmacy, Sought by Deputies

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A man has been charged with the breaking and entering of a pharmacy and deputies could use your help finding him.

At just after midnight, Friday, June 2nd, deputies were made aware of multiple alarms going off inside the Rite Aid in Sissonville, WV.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. As one deputy approached the front door, she saw a white male inside.

That man fled out the rear door of the store. Despite searching the immediate area, deputies were unable to find him.

Video surveillance and fingerprint evidence later were examined.

A suspect, Andrew Todd Taylor, 31 of Sissonville, WV, has been charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Taylor hid himself in a store room before the store closed, then stole a safe containing thousands of dollars.

Deputies are still searching for Mr. Taylor. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 304-357-0169. Tips can be submitted through email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.