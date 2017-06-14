WV House and Senate Pass Very Different Budgets

The House of Delegates has now passed a budget, but not with cuts as deep as the Senate's. The House wants to trim 15 million from higher education, and fully fund the state's Medicaid health care for low income earners. By comparison the Senate trims 33 million from Higher Education, and 34 million from Medicaid. The sides are sharply divided:

"The higher education cuts and the Medicaid cuts. I believe that's going to be detrimental to our state, and I think that there's a better way that we can come up with a balanced budget," said State Sen. Glenn Jeffries, (D) Putnam.

"Now we have those decreasing revenues, we need to cut government back accordingly, especially when we have a decreasing population," said State Sen. Greg Boso, (R) Nicholas.

Part of the problem is that most Democrats and House Republicans voted to do away with proposed cuts to the income tax, supported by the Governor and Senate Republicans.

"They want to do income tax reform. They believe without any doubt that if we keep on doing the same old, same old, we're going to get the same old, same old. That's not a bad thought," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

"My stand is, if we've got a budget deficit, we should ignore trying to reduce that income tax until we can get our budget in order," said Del. Bill Hamilton, (R) Upshur.

As of now the Budget proposals are between 4 point-two and 4-point three billion dollars.

"The budget bills bounce back and forth, and in the end the House and Senate must pass the exact same budget and hope that it's something the Governor is willing to sign," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.