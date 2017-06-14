Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

Sean Torrens with DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office says the area affected is 16th Avenue North. According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs were placed at the location.

“Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100 ml at WAC-030,” according to the release.

DHEC’s website clarifies that swimming is not advised if the bacteria measurement is greater than 104. The sample collected Tuesday was more than six times higher than that threshold.

According to the department’s website, the previous sample was taken June 6 and was safe, at 20 units. Before this week, all of the readings listed on the website for the area were under the advised threshold of 104 units.

None of the stations bordering WAC-030 on 16th Avenue North had bacteria readings over the safe limit.

The press release did not mention what could have caused the high bacteria reading.

For more information about beach water quality in the Myrtle Beach area, call DHEC’s Pee Dee EA office in Myrtle Beach at (843) 238-4378 or visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.