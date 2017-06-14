Ashland Man Found Dead After Motorcycle Crash in New York

THURMAN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man reported missing while attending a popular motorcycle rally in upstate New York has been found dead after crashing his bike.

State police say 69-year-old Robert “Mike” Vanderhoof, of Ashland, was last seen on June 7 at a campground near the village of Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks, where he was volunteering at the annual Americade rally.

Several agencies searched for him. Police say he was found dead Tuesday off a lightly traveled road in the nearby town of Thurman.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports (http://bit.ly/2szHKUm ) a state environmental conservation officer found Vanderhoof underneath his off-road motorcycle, which had crashed into a forest creek. Police say no one witnessed the crash and no foul play is expected.

Troopers say Vanderhoof had volunteered at Americade for the last few years.