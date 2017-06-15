Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2tn1O9y ) reports the Sandusky City Commission this week rolled back its ban on medical marijuana cultivation. The city manager says it wasn't a response made for any particular grower, but people have reached out with interest about potential grow sites in Sandusky.

Further west in Oak Harbor, the village council is considering a measure to allow cultivation and processing of medical marijuana but prohibit dispensaries there. Officials in Stryker also are considering a measure to support a tentative agreement with a potential grower.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year, but some communities have chosen to ban medical marijuana businesses.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

