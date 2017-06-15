Dodge minivans recalled; air bag can inflate unexpectedly

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.
Close to 115,000 pounds of beef ravioli is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products are being recalled because of possible chemical contamination.
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.
Kroger is recalling Kroger Yellow Sponge Cake Dessert Cups sold in its stores.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard Soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
