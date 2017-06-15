Attacked while running, woman drowns rabid raccoon in puddle

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill... LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...

5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child 5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic... SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...

Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9 Charleston man assaults father, threatens K9 CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ... CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...